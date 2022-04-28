Don’t join evil forces to undermine nationhood, Ikpeazu tells passing out corps members

Abia State Governor, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, has urged National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members not to join evil forces and enemies of progress to undermine Nigeria’s nationhood.

Ikpeazu gave the advice during the Passing out Parade (POP) of the 2021 Batch “A”, Stream II members of the scheme in Abia State. He added, “do not engage in activities that will undermine the noble ideas the society has bestowed on you for participating in the NYSC scheme.”

Represented by the Secretary to Abia State Government, Barr Chris Ezem, the Governor further charged the passing out corps members to be good ambassadors of their immediate families and resource materials for national unity and integration, assuring that his government will continue to assist the scheme with available resources and provision of basic amenities for its operation.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman, NYSC State Governing Board and Commissioner for Youth Development, Barr Charles Esonu enjoined the corps members not to regard their end of service year as the end of service to mankind, urging them to believe in Nigeria and cherish its corporate existence as a peaceful nation.

On his part, the NYSc State Coordinator, Mr Jingi Denis disclosed that a total of 870 corps members have been issued the discharge certificate while nine (9) will be repeating the service year for cases of abscondment from service.

This measure Denis said, is in line with the NYSC bye-laws, adding that one corps member will be receiving State Honours Award in recognition of his outstanding performance during his stay in the state while five others will be receiving commendation certificates.





He informed the out-gone corps members that their respect for the oath they took during their induction ceremony and the landmark they made during their stay in the state will continue to be in the books of record in the state and urged them not to fear the unknown labour market as the service has empowered them through skills acquisition while in the camp to become business owners.

The high point of the event was the presentation of the State Honours Award to Victor Akpan Etim from Akwa Ibom State, a graduate of Civil Engineering from the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

Don’t join evil forces to undermine nationhood, Ikpeazu tells passing out corps members

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

Don’t join evil forces to undermine nationhood, Ikpeazu tells passing out corps members