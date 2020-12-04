Don’t impose Traditional ruler on us, Anambra community begs Obiano

People of Ogbunka community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, have protested the alleged imposition of a Traditional ruler, Chief John-Mark Anyaoha, on them by Governor Willie Obiano led-government.

The President General, Ogbunka Development Union, Chief Emmanuel Okoro, made a statement of their position when no fewer than 600 of them including chiefs, women and the youth besieged the Anambra Government House and the State House of Assembly in a peaceful protest, on Friday.

The posters from the worry community bore placards with varying inscriptions.

Tribune Online gathered that the opposed Monarch, Chief John-Mark Anyaoha, was selected as next traditional ruler of the Community, on 2nd December 2020 by the Igwe-in-council, in the presence of the officials of State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, security personnel among others at the palace of the Late Igwe Christopher Esiobu, the Traditional Prime Minister of the community, Chief Mathew Ezeabiakwa.

Speaking further to journalists, the President General, explained that their protests were to let the government know that Ogbunka Community has disassociated itself from the purported coronation of a certain man as the traditional ruler of the town.

Chief Okoro urged Governor Obiano, to come to their aid by stopping the said man from parading himself as the traditional ruler of the community, noting that if urgent steps were not taken to arrest the ugly development, it could throw the community into a state of chaos.

He urged the Governor to disregard any purported coronation in Ogbunka, noting that a due date will be communicated to the office of the Governor to that effect when Ogbunka Community decides to have an election.

In their separate speeches, some elders and youths from the community, including Chief Charles Anunobi, Ikechukwu Onwudiwe, Hyacinth Onwuaso, Abigail Oria and Daniel Jonathan among others also appealed to the Governor to use his good office to look into the matter and resolve it amicably to avoid a turmoil in the community.

Also in their separate response, the Commissioner for Local Government, Town Union and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Greg Obi, represented by Mr Chris Mmadu, Chief Whip of the State House of Assembly, Honourable Laurence Ezeudu and the member representing Orumba South State Constituency, Honourable Emma Nwafor thanked the Protesters for their peaceful conduct and assured the people of Ogbunka that government would look into their grievances, as the state government wants absolute peace for Ndi Anambra at all times.

Addressing the Protesters at the Anambra State House of Assembly complex, Awka, the Speaker, Right Honourable Uche Okafor, represented by the Deputy Chief Whip and Member Representing Dunukofia Constituency, Honourable Lawrence Ezeudu and his Orumba North and South counterparts, Honorable Emeka Aforka and Honourable Emma Nwafor, called on them to remain calm, assuring the group that the state Legislature would handle the matter as an institution.

A copy of their articulated requests was later handed over to the representative of the Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, for onward delivery to Governor Obiano.

