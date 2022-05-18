Don’t hold protest, DSS, police appeal to NURTW

Security operatives have called on members of the Lagos State council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to shelve their proposed peaceful protest and allow the government to find an amicable solution to the problem.

The chairman of the caretaker committee, Lagos State council of the union, Alhaji Fatai Adesina, stated this shortly after a closed-door meeting with officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) and officers of the Lagos State police command over the planned peaceful protest by members of NURTW.

He explained that the security operatives listened to the complaints of the union and it was agreed that the union should give the state government time to come up with a workable solution to the problem.

Alhaji Adesina commended the DSS and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, for their intervention.

“We sincerely appreciate the Lagos State Director and other officers of the DSS as well as the Lagos State Police Commissioner for being proactive in their approach to the NURTW complaints. We are grateful for their timely intervention and as a mark of respect for them, I have called my members to shelve the proposed peaceful protest and allow government to intervene,” the NURTW caretaker committee chairman said.

Recall that the Lagos State council of the union was been having a running battle with the national body which led the then state chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (AKA MC Oluomo) to renounce his membership of the union and Lagos State government subsequently appointed him as chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garage Management Committee.





However, despite calling it quits with the union, Alhaji Akinsanya refused to return the union’s property, including the union secretariat. This led to the union petitioning the state government.