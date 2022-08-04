Don’t gag the media, Sanwo-Olu tells politicians, public officers

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, urged politicians and public office holders not to gag the media, saying press freedom was important in a democracy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the appeal at a workshop organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), themed: “Journalist and Digitalisation: The Imperative Of Good Corporate Governance,” saying that ensuring good corporate governance and self-regulation of the digital space would completely eradicate false and fake news.

This was just as Sanwo-Olu, who was the Special Guest of Honour to declare the workshop open, assured that his administration would continue to promote Press Freedom and good corporate governance as well as enabling environment for journalists in the state, urging media practitioners to always regulate their activities in the digital space.

“I stand with you (media practitioners) in solidarity; to say that, indeed, your profession is not just a noble one, but it’s the one that gives the general public an independent assessment; holding our governance and government accountable at all times. And so, we need to be very careful as politicians and public officers that we do not gag this profession (media) and do not unduly stifle the free press.

“Our government understands and appreciates that press freedom is the way in which we can hold government accountable. But it is also the responsibility of all of us here to ensure that we understand the thin line; and also self-regulate our activities.

“I cannot agree less with the President of the NGE that says that the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission should not only be independent, it should be equipped with men of impeccable character and integrity that can work like the Oxfam of this world and indeed sanction erring people but give freedom for all of you to do your work,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu, while stressing the need for media practitioners to self-regulate themselves, urged them to work towards the complete eradication of fake and false news.

The governor sadly observed that people sometimes rushed to post something without doing proper due diligence to verify what they were posting and ask themselves what damage would it would cause if they later found out what they posted is not completely true, urged them to be “a bit more circumspect and know that once information is out there, you cannot retrieve it.”

“Regarding my view about corporate governance, it is also to ensure that in the digital space we eradicate completely within the profession false news and fake news. People sometimes rush to post something without doing proper due diligence to verify what they are posting and ask themselves what damage would I do if they found out what I posted is not completely true.

“You must be a bit more circumspect and know that once information is out there, you cannot retrieve it. That in itself puts a lot of professional pressure on whoever that is posting any report,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also sought continuous support from the media for his administration, just as he disclosed that he had enjoyed working with all of the media practitioners and was am looking forward to enjoying more in the remaining part of his four years tenure.

“I have enjoyed working with all of you and I am looking forward to enjoying more in the remaining part of my four years tenure. And if all of you feel so compelling during the election, I will also not mind being your governor again for another tenure,” he said.





Speaking earlier, the President, of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mustapha Issa, said the media would not succumb to pressure from the government to determine the people’s right to information.

He said the situation where the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) that reports to the Minister of Information would also be the one to unilaterally impose fines on broadcast stations for unfavourable reports was tantamount to gagging the media.

Issa, who urged media owners to embrace good corporate governance and accountability, said the role of scrutiny of the media should not be that of the government alone, adding that the media should not be threatened.

He said digital technology had provided room for journalists to become competitive and also opened sources of income.

Also speaking, a veteran journalist and the Chairman of the occasion, Mr Lanre Idowu, said digitalisation had brought more opportunities to journalism but had equally brought to the fore the need to uphold ethics, and quality content.

He said journalists must decide whether to embrace digital platforms or be out of business.