Osun Government has warned job seekers against falling into the hands of fraudsters who always defraud and assure residents of their readiness to provide them with white-collar jobs.

The state governor spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed who dropped the warning in a statement in Osogbo, said, job is not for sale in Osun and debunked the rumour going round the state presently that, there is an ongoing recruitment exercise by the state government.

He however maintained in the statement that, ” be weary of fraudsters who are parading themselves as agents of the government as the state government is not currently recruiting”.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to disregard such information and report any attempt to defraud them using the name of the Osun State Government to the appropriate authorities.”

“Announcements will be made via official government channels anytime the government is ready to start recruitment of staff.”

“Any information circulating on social media about recruitment is false and the public should disregard it.The Osun State Government wishes to inform the general public that it is not currently recruiting for any position in the state Civil Service Commission.”

“Any information circulating on social media or other platforms about recruitment by the Osun State Government is false and misleading.