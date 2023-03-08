Senatorial candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi Central, Barr Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has urged Nigerian women to own their space following the International Women’s Day (IWD), observed on March 8.

The Senatorial candidate saluted the hardwork and dedication of Nigerian women working tirelessly and achieving results in different fields of endeavour, from those sacrificing daily in the markets and farms to train the next generation of leaders, to those breaking limits in education, sports, medical field, arts, entertainment and even in politics, where they are still largely under-represented.

In a statement she personally signed Wednesday, Natasha decried the low rate of female representation in the 10th National Assembly describing it as “shameful for Nigeria’s democracy”.

“As we celebrate international women’s day, it should be noted that only 2 women made it to the 10th Senate. No doubt, we shall get our mandate back by God’s grace but only 3 is shameful for our democracy… for our gender equity and representation,” she said.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerian women in celebrating the International Women’s Day (IWD), observed on March 8, recognising the invaluable role women have played in advancing the progress of the country since independence.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, said he was proud to have worked and associated with some of Nigeria’s brightest women in his cabinet, government and the international community.

