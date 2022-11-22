Don’t engage yourself in local politics, Niger NYSC coordinator warns corps members​​

Coordinator of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Niger State, Mr Mahmud Taura, has cautioned corps members against engaging in local politics at their place of primary assignment, saying, it was a no-go area for them.

He said this during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Batch C, Stream 1 orientation course at the NYSC Orientation camp in Paikoro Local Government Area of the State.

Taura advised the corps members to rather integrate into their host communities while also appreciating and respecting their cultures.

He enjoined the corps member to undertake personal and group Community Development Service (CDS) projects that would help to uplift the living standard of the people of their host communities.

“I urge you to sustain the spirit of patriotism, hard work and resilience which you imbibed during the orientation course.

“It is my ardent hope that you will strive to meet the expectations of Nigerians by contributing towards the progress and development of our fatherland,” he said.

The coordinator also enjoined the corps members to perform their duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions of the NYSC Act and Bye-Laws as well as workplace rules and regulations.

He, however, appealed to the corps members to accept their posting in good faith and encouraged them to build on the skills acquired by availing themselves of opportunities for post-camp training which will go a long way in empowering them for self-reliance.

According to him, the scheme was liaising with financial institutions and other stakeholders with a view to providing start-up loans to enable corps members to actualise their business dreams.

He urged them to be security conscious at all times and avoid acts that would endanger their lives such as staying out late, attending night parties, visitation of dangerous places, and acceptance of car rides from strangers.

Mahmud advised the corps members to continue to be law-abiding while also serving as role models for the younger ones, adding that their membership in the service corps does not confer on them immunity from the legal consequences of any wrongdoing.

He, however, warned the corps members against unauthorised journeys and night trips, stressing, that travelling at night will not only increase the risk of an accident but also make rescue difficult.

“You are, therefore, advised to always cut short your trips from six o’clock in the evening and pass the night at NYSC lodges, military barracks, and other locations, officially designated as safe.

“Furthermore, you should board vehicles only at approved motor parks so as to avoid falling prey to criminals,” he added.





