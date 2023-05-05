The traditional ruler of Oka- Akoko in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of Ondo state, the Olubaka of Oka- Akoko, Oba Yusuf Adebori Adeleye, has cautioned the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the local government, Chief Sehinde Mise to desist from soiling his reputation.

The monarch in a statement issued by the palace, frowned over the allegations that a political political meeting was held at his palace before the general election, describing the allegation as not only untrue but unfounded.

The monarch who denied that no political meeting was held in his palace to endorse any of the candidates contesting in the election urged Mise to do his findings very well, saying the allegation was designed to embarrass him and the palace.

Oba Adeleye in a letter addressed to the state Chairman of the APC, Hon. Ade Adetimehin, the traditional ruler said, “Mise in the letter to the APC State Chairman said from grapevine, it was learnt that Special Meeting was held at Olubaka’s Palace, where it was decided that the votes were to be cast for the PDP candidate rather than Gbogi Emmanuel from Iwaro.

Oka Community frowns over this allegation and we will consult our legal team for advice (and necessary action) As a traditional ruler of over 35 years on the throne, a former Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas and holder of National Honour of OON, will not descend to a level where I will be holding political meeting in my palace.

“That APC has been performing excellently well here since 2012 (governorship) election, but the Palace is never involved in party politics politics.

“That APC in the area should face its internal crisis and should not shift blames to the palace. That the Olubaka is seriously embarrassed by this letter which is the public domain now,” the Statement reads.

Oba Adeleye urged politicians to exercise restraint and stop dragging Oka Kingdom traditional institution into partisan politics.