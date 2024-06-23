Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, has praised President Bola Tinubu’s release of N260 billion for the revitalisation of Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) across Nigeria, calling it timely amid the current cholera outbreak.

Speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, Oyintiloye highlighted that PHCs are the first point of contact for individuals, families, and communities, especially during health crises like the cholera outbreak currently affecting Lagos and other parts of the country.

He noted that many PHCs struggle to provide essential health care services due to inadequate equipment, poor infrastructure, insufficient staffing, and a lack of essential drugs.

Oyintiloye appealed to state governors to use the allocated funds wisely to equip and enhance the PHCs in their states, ensuring the funds are not diverted but used in the interest of the masses who depend on these facilities.

Oyintiloye emphasised the critical role of PHCs, particularly in rural areas, and the necessity of strengthening these centres to effectively respond to health emergencies like the ongoing cholera outbreak, which has reportedly resulted in 40 deaths so far.

Oyintiloye, former lawmaker, recalled that the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Pate, had on May 24 said N260 billion had been earmarked for the revitalisation of PHCs across the country.

The APC chieftain, who said Pate disclosed this Abuja at the sectoral ministerial press briefing to mark the first anniversary of the President in office, noted that the minister also said the N260 billion is “sitting right now at the states’ level”.

He said the disclosure by the minister at the briefing that plans were underway to expand the PHCs from 8,300 to 17,000 through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and make them functional to deliver essential services was also commendable.

Oyintiloye, however, expressed worry that, if the fund, which is already at the state level, according the minister, is not monitored, it could be diverted and the PHCs might not have the needed capacity to tackle the cholera outbreak and other diseases in the country.

ALSO READ: Impending heavy rain, flooding to hit Lagos, Oyo, Osun, 10 others

He, however, urged the president to ensure that a strict measure is put in place for the effective utilisation of the money.

“I commend the president for prioritising the health of Nigerians with the release of N260 billion to revitalise the dilapidated PHCs in the country.

“The only fear I have now is how this fund will not be diverted by the governors at this critical period of cholera outbreak.

“The PHCs in the country is currently at its worst level and that is why the fund released for its revitalisation must not be allowed to be mismanaged.

“Since all the states of the federation have been mobilised for the revitalisation of the PHCs, governors should not allow greed to prevent them from doing the right thing.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said that for Nigeria to improve its poor health indices, there is need to prioritise and improve the PHC facilities in the country to be able to withstand sudden outbreak of diseases such as cholera and others.

He also urged Nigerians to cultivate habits of cleanliness and in the same vein, government must start creating awareness, educating people on hand washing with soap and water, desist from open defecation, among others.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE