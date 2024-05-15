As the first set of Nigerian pilgrims to this year’s Hajj departed the shores of the country for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the pilgrims have been advised to avoid any conduct capable of denting their image and that of Nigeria.

The Chairman/CEO, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, gave the advice at a ceremonial event marking the commencement of the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for this year’s pilgrimage held at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, presided over by Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Arabi further implored the pilgrims and their officials to pray for Nigeria and its leaders while in the Holy Land.

The NAHCON boss told the pilgrims to be mindful of the fact that they were travelling to a country where they might face language barrier, where their laws were being strictly followed.

While warning them to follow the laid down rules and regulations in the Holy Land, the NAHCON CEO said ignorance of the law would not save the pilgrims if they fell on the wrong side of the host country’s law.

“I implore you all to avoid any conduct that would dent your image or image of our dear country.

“Remember the lessons you learned while preparing for this exercise and know that the time has come to implement them.

“Also remember that you are travelling to a country where there is language barrier and a country where their laws are strictly followed for the general good of the congregation.

“Claiming ignorance to comply by the laid down rules or guidelines will not save one’s neck when

caught in the wrong side of the law. Follow instructions of your officials or pilgrims’ guides to stay safe because they have been trained to know the dos and don’ts.

“Saudi Arabia is a country that does its best to give the finest hospitality to its guests, therefore we should not abuse the gesture.

Abide strictly by all health regulations while in the Kingdom to avoid falling ill,” Arabi told the 430 Kebbi pilgrims who were on the inaugural flight.

He assured that NAHCON has made the necessary arrangements for the pilgrims’ comfort in Saudi Arabia and urged them not to hesitate to contact the commission’s officials for assistance when in need.

Arabi further advised the pilgrims to safeguard their valuables and warned them not to carry along any prohibited item into Saudi Arabia.

While describing the event as memorable in the short life of the NAHCON’s fifth board, Arabi informed that all the essential services provided for the pilgrims in Saudi Arabia were of high standard.

He said NAHCON management in collaboration with the state pilgrims welfare boards/agencies/commissions introduced certain measures to reduce high Hajj expenses.

According to him, “We reduced the length of stay in Madinah from eight days to four days and charged a fee commensurate to the four days, thereby cutting down the Madinah accommodation fees significantly after bargaining for the same luxurious hotels at a lower cost.

“We reduced the PTA from eight hundred Dollars to five hundred Dollars after taking into consideration that any pilgrim in need of more Dollars can source them on their own.

“We believe we have made enough accommodation and feeding arrangement that would not warrant the pilgrims spending extra on these amenities, thus five hundred Dollars would suffice in this global cash crunch times.

“Similarly, succeeded in moving pilgrims from the far end of Tent ‘D’ in Muna to a higher up area adjacent to Camp ‘D’ that is closer to the Jamarat.”

Dignitaries at the take-off ceremony for the inaugural flight included Vice-President Shettima; the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, who doubles as the President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA); Kebbi State governor, Nasir Idris; Senator Ali Ndume; Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah; Senator Abubakar Sani; former governor Sa’idu Dakingari and Minister of State for Education, Alhaji Yusuf Sununu, amongst others.

