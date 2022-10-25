Don’t cover your vehicle’s number plates with campaign stickers, police warn politicians

Latest News
By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
The Ogun State Police Command has warned politicians who are in the habit of covering vehicle number plates with stickers of various political parties to desist forthwith.
The Command in a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the practice had made it practically difficult for security agents to identify the registration number of such vehicles.
He said, “This practice is inconsistent with the best practices all over the world, and it’s not going to be tolerated here in Ogun state.
“Every vehicle needs to be identified with its number plate, and for anybody to cover such number plates means that the person is having a criminal intention.
“The Command is hereby using this medium to warn those involved in this practice to desist from it henceforth, as standing order has been given to Area commanders and DPOs to clamp down on such violators.
“There is nowhere in the road traffic act, where the sticker of a political party or any other sticker is allowed to be used in place of number plates. Therefore, anybody caught in such act will be dealt with in accordance with the law. To be warned is to be armed.”

