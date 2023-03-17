By: Michael Ovat- Awka

Anambra State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Queen Elizabeth Agwu, has warned the state ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP), People Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressive Congress (APC) and other Political Parties participating in the Saturday 18th, 2023 House of Assembly elections in the State not to come to any polling unit with Point of Service (PoS) mechines for vote buying.

She threaten that any party agent or supporter caught with such act, irrespective of highly the political party may be, will be deal with in accordance with the Electorate Act of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Dr. Agwu, gave the warning at the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Headquarters Awka, on Friday, while updating Journalists, on the Commission’s readiness for the election and the ongoing distribution of sensitive material meant for the House of Assembly election across the 21 local government areas of the State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the election is scheduled to be held in all 5,720 polling units and 326 wards in the state.

The distribution of the sensitive materials on Wednesday, according to the REC, was done at the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Awka, Anambra State capital.

She said the process, supervised by her, was witnessed by representatives of different political parties, security agents, the media and other stakeholders.

She explained that the commission had built on the success recorded during the last presidential and National Assembly elections.

She added that INEC is ready to conduct free, fair and acceptable elections in the state.

“It is a tradition that we normally move our materials, particularly, the sensitive materials to the local governments, from the local governments to the RAC centres [and] to the polling units,” she said.

“We have 21 local governments and we have watched and distributed our materials down, most especially the ballot papers that are meant for the State Assembly elections and this has been properly and systematically outlined so that there won’t be a mix-up.”





“While assuring that by 8:30am, voting is expected to commence across the polling units, Dr. Agwu, revealed that all issues concerning BVAS for the election, has been ratified for optimal performance.