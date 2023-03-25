Rachael Omidiji

Omobewaji Oyediji, called Mo Bewa, an actress, has claimed that she ignores individuals who concentrate on her sexual appeal rather than her talent.



On discussing her early experiences in the film industry, Mo Bewa said, “Sorry to those who choose to focus on my sex appeal at the expense of my talent. I am a fantastic actress. But being sexy is not the only good thing about me. I have so much to offer with the talents God has blessed me with. I don’t even pay attention to those who choose my sex appeal over my talent. It is not my fault that God decided to make me look this good.”



Also, sharing her experience in the movie industry so far, Mo Bewa said, “My experience in the movie industry has been alright. I did not exactly have a soft landing. Things were tough in the beginning, but with consistency, diligence and God, things are much better now.”



She asked why it seems tough for actresses to find love, and said, “Yes, it is tough for actresses to find love. Popular culture and society in general make some people feel that being an actress in Nigeria is not a noble job. It is unfortunate that most men are buying into that too. However, I believe that when one find one’s man, he will understand. I cannot be with a man who would judge me because of my work.”