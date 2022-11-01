Don’t choose leaders who don’t understand language of business, Peter Mbah tells Enugu business community

Peter Mbah, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State has advised business owners in Enugu State to be wary of those who lack understanding of the tenets of business to tell them things they will do to make business thrive in the state.

The gubernatorial candidate made this known during an interactive session with the Enugu business community tagged “Enugu Business Community Town Hall Meeting with the Governorship Candidates”.

Dr. Mbah said that people who don’t know what business principles entail should not come and talk about business before the assembly of business men and women, stressing that one cannot give what one does not have.

“Don’t let anyone who doesn’t know anything about business to come here and tell you about business. I am the CEO of a thriving business and I must tell you that I am a member of this association,” he said.

Commending Mbah’s readiness to change the status quo and enable the ease of doing business in Enugu State, the Chairman of the group, Robert Awatu lauded the PDP governorship flagbearer for speaking from the experience and standpoint of a businessman rather than a politician.

