Don’t bring dead bodies to Benue now, Ortom warns

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, on Tuesday, warned against bringing dead bodies into the state at this time, saying people should be buried wherever they die.

Ortom said that any corpse found been brought to the state will be seized and the State COVID-19 will bury such corpse.

The governor gave the warning against the backdrop of the discovery of a corpse that was brought from Lagos to the state and was intercepted while being ferried across. River Buruku.

The Council Chairman of Buruku chairman, Mrs Dooshima Orlu, on Monday night around 11:30 pm, intercepted a suspected COVID -19 corpse been brought from Lagos and heading to a neighbouring Logo council area.

The Chairman was said to have directed that the corpse and those who were conveying it be kept around the General Hospital in Buruku for onward hand over to the State COVID 19 Committee team headed by the Deputy Governor Engr Benson Abounu.

Governor Ortom said that the Chairman of the state COVID-19 had directed that no corpse should be brought to Benue State for now and that people should be buried wherever they die.

“The steps we are taking is not to punish anyone but it is about the protection of lives. Prevention is better than cure,” the governor said.

Last week two corpses of COVID-19 case was transported from Kano State for burial in the state but were intercepted by the state COVID19 committee.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Afe Babalola Offers 15-Point Prescriptions For Resumption Of Schools

The Founder and Chancellor of the flourishing Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), has offered prescriptions on how the Federal Government can reopen schools and universities … Read full story

60-Year-Old Nigerian Woman Who Was A Nurse For 40 Years Dies Of Coronavirus In UK

An ‘exceptional’ mother-of-four nurse who devoted her life to terminally-ill children has become the latest healthcare worker to be killed by coronavirus in Britain, the Daily Mail of UK reported. Eyitolami Olaolorun had been a nurse for 40 years, most recently working at Wellington Hospital, a private centre in St John’s Wood… Read full story

COVID-19: Buhari, APC Betrayed Almajarai, Poor Nigerians ― PDP

President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have completely betrayed almajarai and other downtrodden, poor and vulnerable Nigerians after using them to get into power in 2015, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged… Read full story