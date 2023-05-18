President Muhammadu Buhari has admonished members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) not to allow themselves to be used by centrifugal forces to under the country religiously, politically or economically.

He spoke on Thursday during the President’s NYSC Honours Award ceremony for the 2019 set at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where 52 ex-Corps members and 13 who suffered disabilities in the service year were honoured for their outstanding service to the nation.

The President directed the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) and the Head of Service (HoS) to immediately absorb the award recipients and the physically challenged former Corps members into the Federal Civil Service.

The President also announced cash rewards of different magnitudes to the various categories of awardees.

Commending the Corps members for their outstanding service to the nation, Buhari promised that government will continue to support youth initiatives for the growth and development of the country.

More details to come later…

