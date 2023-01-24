Don’t be power drunk, Lalong warns newly appointed permanent secretaries

Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State has warned the newly appointed permanent secretaries not to be lethargic, arrogant, and power drunk in their new appointments.

The governor gave this warning on Tuesday during the swearing-in of new permanent secretaries. He pointed out that the administration will not tolerate indiscipline, indolence, disloyalty, or flagrant abuse of office.

Governor Lalong threatened that anyone found to be involved in any act of sabotage will be shown the way out and subjected to all disciplinary procedures, adding that the warning is important because the state and Nigeria at large are at the peak of politics, where the temptation for disloyalty is high.

“Rather than get enmeshed in politics, you should concentrate on implementing government projects, programs, and policies that will enable us to deliver our mandate to the people.