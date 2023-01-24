Don’t be power drunk, Lalong warns newly appointed permanent secretaries
“Rather than get enmeshed in politics, you should concentrate on implementing government projects”
The governor gave this warning on Tuesday during the swearing-in of new permanent secretaries. He pointed out that the administration will not tolerate indiscipline, indolence, disloyalty, or flagrant abuse of office.
Governor Lalong threatened that anyone found to be involved in any act of sabotage will be shown the way out and subjected to all disciplinary procedures, adding that the warning is important because the state and Nigeria at large are at the peak of politics, where the temptation for disloyalty is high.
“Rather than get enmeshed in politics, you should concentrate on implementing government projects, programs, and policies that will enable us to deliver our mandate to the people.
The Governor further disclosed that the state government has approved replacements in some critical MDAs, which, apart from improving service delivery, have created employment opportunities for some of the citizens.
To boost the morale of street cleaners, the governor added that the government has equally approved an upward review of their monthly allowance to improve the economic life of the over 2,550 street cleaners.
He, therefore, congratulated the newly appointed permanent secretaries for being appointed to the pinnacle of the civil service, having gone through the requisite exams and vetting and being found suitable for appointment into these exalted offices.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE