Professor Anthony Igyuve in the Department of Mass Communications, Nasarawa State University, Keffi has admonished youth to desist from making themselves ready-tools for violence over the outcome of the 2023 general elections.

The Don said this while delivering a keynote address at “The Peace For Free Lecture Series” with the theme “Sustainable Peace Beyond Elections” held on Thursday in Abuja.

The lecture was organised by a Civil Society Group, Peace For Free Advocacy Initiative.

Professor Igyuve while commending Nigerian youth for their uncommon courage, enthusiasm and active participation in the last general election in spite of the challenges, described it as the demonstration of the commitment to make Nigeria better.

He said that youth needed to know that the dream of better Nigeria that made them participate in the election would not be possible if there was no peace in Nigeria.

“Today your future is more important than any other thing and that future can best be guaranteed under a democratic governance and peaceful environment.

“If there are grievances arising from the outcome of an election, there is institutional mechanisms that we peacefully take to resolve the conflicts that may arise from there.

“So, let no one make themselves easily available for politicians to manipulate by causing unnecessary unrest because those who are manipulating you don’t have good intentions for you.

“They are not doing it because they love you. They are doing it because they want to benefit from you.

“It is when you recognise that, then you will recognise the importance of peace in our societies and in our communities,” he said.

The Convener, Chris Kalu, while speaking earlier, said that as the teeming youth population across Nigeria must be speedily, properly mobilised, enlightened to understand and appreciate the dynamics of the country political system in order to positively play their role towards sustainable peace in the country.





“There’s no doubt that this year’s elections so far have generated a lot of public attention, particularly from Nigerian youth who are remarkably increasing their political participation in our collective struggle for good governance unlike in the past.

“Election is an important part of democracy, which in itself is a process involving human and technological elements not absolutely immune from errors.

“Like all processes, democracy needs to be allowed to grow, to develop to maturity for most of the population to enjoy the promises and gains thereof,” Kalu said.

Kalu said that peace, unity, tolerance and dialogue remains the critical ingredients for a healthy democracy without which no progress could be realised in the country.

He said that the Peace For Free Lecture Series is a nationwide highly interactive peace building effort, which have already held in the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria including: Delta, Lagos, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Plateau, Borno states, with Abuja as the climax.

The Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu, commending the group for the initiative, urged Nigerians to come together to promote sustainable peace.

Ojukwu who was represented by Mrs Titalayo Samuel, a Deputy Director at the Commission, said that as a large nation of cultural and religious diversities, all citizens must learn to tolerate one another and eschew division and discrimination that tend to fuel the embers of violence which is antithetical to development.