Don’t be jealous of my wife, she stood by me when I needed her most — Tonye Cole

The candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in the 2023 Rivers State governorship election, Tonye Patrick Cole, has advised Nigerians to desist from being jealous of his wife, Mrs Sylvia Cole as she catered and stood by him when it mattered the most.

The politician cum successful business tycoon made this known on his verified Twitter account.

According to the Rivers State governorship hopeful, all that he has achieved today in his business is as a result of the sacrifices made by his wife many years ago.

Reminiscing on how he started Sahara Group, Cole said he didn’t earn any money from the company in his first two years and it was his wife who provided food, paid house rent and sorted other household bills from the salary she was earning.

While enjoining people to avoid getting jealous of his wife if they see her enjoying today, he said the woman has already worked and paid the price by standing and believing in him when he needed her the most.

He further described her as an exceptional woman who is not only beautiful, but brilliant too.

In a heartfelt note on Twitter, he wrote: “Starting Sahara many years ago, my wife and I made a tough decision to put everything I had at the time into setting up the company. For the first two years or more, I didn’t earn a salary, and all the money we managed to make went back into the company.

”My wife, @thesylviacole was a registrar at the University of Lagos in LUTH at the time. I remember we had a toddler, my son, to cater for, and I had to be in Port-Harcourt for long periods during those two years.

”Those were some tough years, but my wife proved herself to be tougher. Sahara is successful today because of the sacrifice she made back then. She supported me so much that she held the home, put food on the table, and paid our rent, all with her salary for more than two years. Covering for me like she did gave me the confidence and clarity of mind to focus and build Sahara.

”Today, if you see her enjoying the fruit of her labour, please don’t be jealous, she actually worked for it, and paid a price for it; the price of standing by me, believing in me when I needed her the most.

”Till this moment, she still stands by me, supporting me all the way, especially since I made the decision to climb this political mountain.

”To my amazing and outstanding wife, Sylvia Cole, medical doctor extraordinaire, wife of a special class, beauty with brains, exceptional woman! This is a small note to say, THANK YOU! I love you.”

Tonye Cole and his partner, Sylvia Cole are blessed with three children namely: Vanessa Cole, TJ Cole, and Serena Cole.