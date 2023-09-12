Osun Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has labelled the state’s All Progressive Congress (APC) as an assembly of ingrates for failing to commend Governor Ademola Adeleke for running an inclusive unity government and for payment of the severance package of APC lawmakers in the last assembly.

The party chairman, Hon Sunday Bisi who said this in a statement in Osogbo said, “We find the makeshift state leadership of APC as deeply a bunch of ingrates who play politics with everything and who are blinded and poisoned by their overwhelming electoral failure. Since assuming office, Governor Adeleke has addressed all issues impartially, retaining many contractors inherited from the APC administration, completing many projects initiated by the last government and even re-appointing many top officials who had worked with the previous administrations.

“Our Governor is a man who sees the whole state as one and thus believes all should join hands to take the state to new heights. He is a leader blind to party relationships in many critical decisions. He will always tell us to forget party differences, that the election is over, and that governance is now.

“That is how he insisted on retaining many contractors who worked with Oyetola and even Aregbesola. Many top officials who worked with Oyetola are still in this administration because of the magnanimity of our Governor.

“Governor Adeleke is running a unity government because the challenges facing the state are beyond party affiliations. Bad roads know no party differences. An inclusive government that our Governor is running is a big sacrifice which the opposition APC should be humble enough to commend.

“Just a few days ago, the Governor approved the payment of the severance package of APC lawmakers in the last assembly. That is highly commendable. Mr Oyetola did nothing of sorts to even his own party men. But here you have a PDP Governor settling issues which many would have used as a political weapon.

“The state APC is guilty of ingratitude, a big sin before God and man. The debilitating state of APC today should not blind it to simple etiquette and courtesies required of civilised political players. Governor Adeleke deserves applause for easing the pain of peoples’ rejection for the rank and file of the APC”, Osun state Chairman of APC, Hon Sunday Bisi said while addressing visiting party chiefs at the party secretariat today.

