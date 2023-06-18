The senior pastor of Awaiting the Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to be distracted by the petitions filed at the Tribunal, urging him to settle down and get ready to work, as there are enormous work to do.

Giwa who also advised the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) Peter Obi to find something else to do, instead of waiting for justice at the Election Petition Tribunal.

Giwa, while addressing his members in Akure on Sunday, said Obi was only entertaining Nigerians, saying the LP Presidential candidate has failed to address the substance of his petitions.

He said,” I knew he couldn’t have gone too far. No popularity on social media can stand the test of time. When it is not your time, it is not your time. He betrayed his boss, Atiku who brought him into the limelight.

“If you love Nigeria so much as proclaimed, why didn’t you wait in your political party to fight the battle? But suddenly, you changed and pretended as if you were not part of the system that led us to where we are today.

“God can’t stomach arrogance, pretense and betrayal, according to Proverbs 16:5. The Lord says he will put those in upstairs in their place. We know all the politicians we are going to hold responsible should anything go wrong in Nigeria.

“He is just wasting his time entertaining Nigerians; don’t forget that I told you that the last presidential election was between the two old men whom I described as thieves. I said the better one would eventually lead the country.

“When I also told you that Obi was a social media presidential candidate, his people abused me because they didn’t want to listen to the truth. They went and held series of meetings with their pastors who deceived them that they were going to win.

“Now, he has suddenly become a rich man at the expense of the poor people who didn’t know where he was heading. The truth is stronger than fiction, they say

“Please, don’t waste your time my brother. For the Lord sees not as man sees: man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart.

“It’s left for whoever is there as president now to proof some of us right or wrong. Definitely, time will tell. They are all corrupt politicians; what we want is while you are there stealing the money, remember the citizens and let them feel some relief.





“The money belongs to the citizens of Nigeria. At least, nothing stops you from transforming the country and also protecting the rights and dignity of individual Nigerians.”

Speaking on why Tinubu emerged as president, the cleric said he (Tinubu) brought his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari to power in order to pave the way for him.

“As John, the Baptist prepared the way for our Lord Jesus Christ, so Tinubu brought former President Muhammadu Buhari to power so as to prepare him for the task ahead. He is correcting the mistakes his predecessor and I hope he will fulfill all his promises to Nigerians ,” Giwa stated

The LP and Obi are challenging the outcome of the election in which president Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress was announced as the elected president by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Obi had tendered additional 188 exhibits against the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winner of the election in his bid to establish his allegations of malpractices in the conduct of the February 25 presidential election.

The exhibits, mainly results sheets and reports used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the election, were tendered at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) and admitted as exhibits to be used to determine the legality or otherwise of Tinubu’s return as the President.