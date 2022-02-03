Don’t be bad loser, stop nursing bitterness, South-West PDP tells Olafeso

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West has advised a former national vice-chairman in the zone, Dr Eddy Olafeso to stop disparaging the party and nursing bitterness to the current leadership of the PDP in the zone.

Olafeso who lost his re-election bid returned to Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja during last year’s convention in Osogbo, Osun State capital had a recent media interview described as “rudderless” the running of the affairs of the party in the zone.

But the zonal publicity secretary of the party, Chief Sanya Atofarati in a statement made available to Tribune Online in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital on Thursday said the former party chairman should move from his defeat and not become a bad loser by, “speaking ill of a party that has tolerated his seeming inadequacies over time.”

Atofarati alleged that during the tenure of Olafeso in the zone, the party was plunged into an unending crisis which he said made the opposition party lose elections in all states in the zone until the emergence of Governor Seyi Makinde in Oyo State.

He added that the party remained united under the leadership of governor Makinde and the Soji Adagunodo-led exco in a bid to reposition it towards reclaiming Ekiti and Osun states in the forthcoming polls and would not be distracted by Olafeso’s unwarranted vituperation.

According to him, “It should be noted that whoever comes to equity should do so with clean hands. Olafeso lacks the moral justification to comment on matters that bother on integrity as it is in the public knowledge that in 2020, Eddy Olafeso did not only work against the PDP but supervised the defeat of the party in the Governorship election in Ondo State.

“This is in addition to mounting allegations of financial malfeasance running into millions of naira levelled against him during his tenure which had rendered the party under his watch in comatose during the last Ondo State gubernatorial election.

“It takes a bad loser like Olafeso to still be nursing bitterness in an election which he lost fair and square and where he congratulated the winner but still making the insinuation that he was robbed of victory. A true democrat should see the election as a contest where the majority carries the day.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE