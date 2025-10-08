Don’t be afraid to take hard decisions — UNILAG VC tells female leaders

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, has advised women in leadership positions to be courageous and firm in taking difficult decisions when necessary.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, Ogunsola said leadership required courage, competence, fairness, empathy, and transparency, describing it as a service to humanity that must be approached with an open mind.

UNILAG’s first female vice-chancellor urged women in leadership to be inclusive, pragmatic, and guided by established rules, warning that bending rules for personal interests could have dire consequences.

“If you throw caution to the wind, you will end up serving the interests of a small group of people, while neglecting a sizable number,” she said.

She added that female leaders should not allow themselves to be shielded or underestimated, stressing that “there is no gender in this job.”

“If there is any issue, we deal with it. If I need help, I ask. You cannot be shielded from information about your environment or the reality on ground,” she said.

Reflecting on her administration, Ogunsola said she had remained true to herself in her two and a half years in office, noting that most people had come to realise her commitment to fairness and objectivity.

Describing her role as challenging, the vice-chancellor noted that leadership often came with external pressure and required a careful balance between flexibility and discipline.

“You cannot be too rigid, but you must be very conscious of the lines you should not cross,” she said.

Ogunsola also emphasised competence and merit in leadership, explaining that all opportunities at the university were based on open and transparent criteria.

“It is not hinged on you knowing the vice chancellor. When carrying out interviews, I may not know you, but if you fit into those criteria, I contact you because I always want the right persons in the right positions,” she said.

Ogunsola, who made history as UNILAG’s first female vice-chancellor in the university’s 60-year history, said she never set out to pursue the position but had always focused on service and impact.

“I am a typical woman. I look around and ask: How many women have positioned themselves to be vice chancellor? Many of them are very capable, but are not looking in that direction,” she said.

She encouraged women not to shy away from leadership roles, stressing that women’s participation and perspective were vital to societal progress and development.

(NAN)

