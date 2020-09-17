Don’t associate us with your travails, Miyetti Allah tells Mailafia

The National leadership of the Miyetti Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has maintained that the association should not be associated with the current travails Dr Obadiah Mailafia is facing with the country’s security apparatus.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Secretary of the association, Usman Baba Ngelzerma and made available to the Tribune Online on Thursday.

Ngelzerma disclosed that in the last eight years it has traversed the length and breadth of this country to broker peace with various communities.

However, the leadership of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) recently accused the association as being among those promoting violence and claiming responsibility on some of the attacks across the country.

“SOKAPU can testify to the several engagements we had with them on how to maintain peace and security in Kaduna State.

To this end, Ngelzerma declared that Miyetti Allah is a responsible association led by responsible leaders and that it had never claimed responsibility on any attacks or any acts of irresponsibilities.

On Dr Mailafia, Miyetti Allah said the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) knows full well the implications of making such statements on peace and security.

‘It is therefore illogical for SOKAPU to drag itself into this controversy talk less of dragging other groups and individuals unless if Mailafia was making such statements on behalf of SOKAPU.

“We have had enough intolerance and bloodbath in this country, it is time that elites that constitutes pressure groups like SOKAPU to allow peace to reign and work towards an end to strife and belligerence, it concluded.

Full text read as follows :

‘We read with dismay a statement made by the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) on the invitation by the DSS to Dr Obadiah Mailafiy carried by an online publication, Realnews Magazine on the 14th of September, 2020 in which SOKAPU tried to draw the Miyetti Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) into the controversy surrounding his invitation.

“Among groups and individuals SOKAPU is accusing in making reckless statements, MACBAN was mentioned as having claimed responsibility for some “deadly attacks” on communities across the country.

” We want to make it abundantly clear that MACBAN is a responsible Association led by responsible personalities that have never and will never claim responsibility for irresponsible acts or any form of criminality.

“In the last eight years, the leadership of the association has travelled the length and breadth of this country to broker peace. SOKAPU can testify the several engagements we had with them on how to maintain peace and security in Kaduna State.

” Dr Mailafia made the statements he made knowing full well the implications his statements will have on peace and security in this country has held a responsible position in government.

‘ It is therefore illogical for SOKAPU to drag itself into this controversy talk less of dragging other groups and individuals unless if Mailafiya was making such statements on behalf of SOKAPU. Mailafia should be allowed to bear his own cross.

‘ We have had enough intolerance and bloodbath in this country, it is time that elites that constitute pressure groups like SOKAPU to allow peace to reign and work towards an end to strife and belligerence.

