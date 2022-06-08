Don’t allow PDP return to power so as not to drag Nigeria backward, Buhari tells APC members

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to allow the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to drag the country backwards by affording them the opportunity to return to power.

Addressing delegates at the national convention of the the party early Wednesday morning, he recalled that the APC inherited a country where a vast swathe of land was under insurgency and infrastructure decay and a nearly dead economy despite crude oil selling above $100 per barrel for years.

He told the delegates to avoid acrimony and maintain the spirit of sportsmanship as he advised the National Working Committee of the party to continue to forge unity in the interest of the party.

Buhari enjoined the leadership to create level playing field of all aspirants in the crucial party exercise urging them to follow due process in all party decisions.

The president said it was the need to keep a united front that the NWC was invested with the power of the National Executive Committee for the time being as requested.

He asked them to follow extant laws and vote for the candidate that can deliver victory for the party.





The president assured the leadership of the his support and asked them not to hesitate to ask for his support to propel the party to the victory it seeks