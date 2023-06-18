President Bola Tinubu has been advised not to allow a group of people to misguide and derail his administration from achieving the goals of returning the country to the path of prosperity.

Speaking on the sideline of N25million empowerment programme by a philanthropic organization, the Oluwole Foundation, on Sunday in Ilorin, the Director of Mission of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Pastor Moses Ademola Popoola, said that the present administration had started well. The cleric also admonished President Tinubu not to be hasty in arresting suspected public officeholders, adding that he should not embark on a personal vendetta.

“The President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has started his administration well. He has taken some steps which will make the country come out of the woods. I want to advise him to be courageous enough to take more bold steps. He should be courageous enough to arrest recalcitrant government officials who are fond of misbehaving. He should maintain his integrity.

“He should not allow people to misguide him and derail his administration. He should run away from rushing to arrest people, and he should not embark on a personal vendetta.

“He should find ways to solve the problems created by the removal of fuel subsidy by allowing palliatives to go round the people and not the public servants alone, and he should not shy away from seeking help from those countries he feels can help the country in security and revamp the economy so that Nigeria can return to prosperity and where it belongs.”

The cleric also advised the government to take the issue of job creation seriously, saying that “if you want to reduce crime including armed robbery, thuggery, kidnapping, and other crimes, especially among the youths, you have to provide employment for them because an idle hand is the devil workshop.”

Speaking on the N25 million empowerment programme to 82 beneficiaries in the church by the Oluwole Foundation, the cleric charged the beneficiaries to make use of the materials to lift themselves out of poverty.

Some of the items given to them as empowerment included Welding machines, Deep Freezers, Sewing machines, Hairdresser equipment, grinding machines, power generators and cash to be invested in the transport business.

Popoola, who is the executive secretary of the foundation, observed that many people are poor because they are lazy and did not make use of resources that God had endowed them with, adding that God wanted everyone to be fruitful and productive.