The Federal Government has advised the leadership of public universities and other tertiary institutions in the country not to abuse the removal of their schools from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System(IPPIS) as announced recently by the government.

It also advised the university community to embrace the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards(CCMAS) and continue to improve on it, embrace and strengthen entrepreneurship to make graduates employable and meet the needs of the industry sector.

The Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, gave the advice at the just concluded 67th National Council on Education (NCE) Meeting held in Lagos and hosted by the state government.

NCE is the highest policy-making organ for education in Nigeria and has delegates from the education sectors across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory in attendance.

Speaking on the theme of the meeting “Addressing the challenges of Policy Implementation: A Panacea for the Education Achievement of 203o agenda,” the minister said taking tertiary schools out of IPPS would prevent heads of institutions to be running now and then to the Office of Head of Civil Service of the Federation for seek waivers for staff recruitment.

He said now that the new policy would allow the vice-chancellors, rectors and provosts of colleges of education to enjoy some administrative and financial freedom, they should not abuse the opportunities.

He, however, pointed out that the federal government would certainly guide against any form of abuse.

He explained that the administration of President Bola Tiinubu is not only determined but committed to moving the education sector at all levels to higher pedestal.

In his own remark, the Lagos Sate governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, pointed out that the state is very committed to ensuring it continues to provide quantitative and quality education for the people of the state.

Represented by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun, the governor explained that education is one of his administration’s seven-point agenda to demonstrate how important the sector is to the development of the state towards making it a smart city.

He said; “That is why the theme of this meeting is very apt and consistent with the state advocacy for pragmatic approach to policy formulation and implementation in education and its constant review in order to align it with changing realities and our national development priorities”.

The governor said the state had really committed huge human and material resources into the sector including infrastructural development and facilities in schools at all levels, adding that is why the students’ performance in West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) and other exams for example, has improved substantially in the last few years.

He urged the delegates outside Lagos to share insights from the perspectives of their various states and identify and embrace strategies that would work and yield collective results for the benefit of the entire country.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE