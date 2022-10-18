Don’t abandon governance, Buhari warns ministers, heads of agencies

With campaigns ramping up for the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has warned ministers, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Government Agencies not to abandon the business of governance for electioneering, saying that such acts will be viewed seriously.

According to him, the business of governance must continue to receive the needed attention during this period.

He gave the warning at the end of the 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, he signed Executive Order 012 on Improving Performance Management, Coordination and Implementation of Presidential Priorities.

He said: “Consequently, all Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Agencies must remain focused in the discharge of their duties, as any infraction will be viewed seriously.

“Our collective goal is to map out a transition plan for the incoming Administration to ensure proper documentation of all the Policies, Programmes and Projects of Government with up-to-date status of implementation.”

