Donald Trump has made history as the first former United States President to have a mugshot taken.

Though the former president had been arrested multiple times within the past few months, this was the first time the Police would publicly release the mugshot of the American politician.

Trump now joins the ranks of American public figures who have been arrested and booked, including, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Elvis, Frank Sinatra and Al Capone.

According to BBC, having surrendered to charges of plotting to overturn the state’s 2020 election results in Georgia, America, an arrest that saw the first ever mugshot of a former US president was taken.

Trump argues the cases against him are politically motivated, posting on his X account the address of his website and the mugshot with an all-capital letters caption: “Election interference. Never surrender!”

SOURCE: BBC

