Don urges African Scholars to embrace Classics as Africa’s heritage

By Eniola Shobiye

A professor in the Department of Classics, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Olakunbi Olasope, has urged African scholars to stop viewing Classics only through the lens of Greece and Rome, but instead, recognise it as part of Africa’s heritage.

Professor Olasope made the assertion last Thursday while delivering the 593rd inaugural lecture which was the fifth by the Department of Classics, on behalf of the Faculty of Arts, entitled: ‘Reception of the Classics in Africa: Blurring Borders, Connecting Cultures,’ held at the Trenchard Hall of the institution.

Highlighting the relevance of classical studies in contemporary society, she noted that Classics as a discipline touches on all aspects of human life and remains a vital tool for the preservation of culture.

“All disciplines are represented in the Classics, so all professions are as well. If we don’t have students studying them we won’t be able to feel the impact of arts and culture in society,” she said,

Explaining the relevance of the classics to society and culture, she cited the works of playwright Femi Osofisan, such as Women of Owu and Tegonni, as examples of how African writers have reworked Greek tragedies for Nigerian stages. “These ancient texts show how foreign works can be repurposed to reflect local histories and struggles,” she stated.

The don called for the establishment of a centre, an international theatre in the university to enable visiting scholars adapt plays and take them around schools, a move she stressed would broaden public engagement with the discipline.

“We should also have some faculties like anthropology, theatre arts, and communication that we can collaborate with. It’s the age of interdisciplinary studies, that’s why I advocated that,” she explained.

Olasope expressed concern over the waning knowledge of local languages and cultural practices among young Nigerians, warning that the society risks losing its identity if it is not managed, especially through education.

She said: “many of our youths cannot speak their native languages or dress in traditional clothes with confidence. We have a lot to teach society with our dressing, our adornment, and how to make a statement without losing our culture.

“The classics come into play heavily in reshaping this issue.” She added.

Speaking on the rationale behind the lecture, she reaffirmed the relevance of Classics in Africa and challenged Nigerian universities to place themselves at the centre of giving it a more renewed focus.

The lecture attracted members of the academic community, students, and invited guests.

