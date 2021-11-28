Don Moen, Kunle Ajayi, Sinach, others lift Warri with worship, praise

Ace American gospel singer, Don Moen, Kunle Ajayi, Sinach, Frank Edwards and other prominent gospel minstrels, from across the globe, stormed Warri last Friday, drenching the oil-city with showers of praises and worship from on high.

It was a 12-hour annual event courtesy of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Champions Cathedral, Warri, Delta State.

The grand finale of the annual three-day praise concert started 6:00p.m Friday, November 20, 2021 and ended 6:00a.m on Saturday at the popular Urhobo College field in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

Presiding pastor of the RCCG Parish, Pastor Emmanuel Emefienim, who’s is the Executive Director, Institutional Banking at Sterling Bank Plc, said with the constant prayers and encouragement from the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the annual event has become a watershed through which worshippers enjoy God’s touch, signs and wonders.

Assistant General Overseer in charge of administration in RCCG, Pastor Johnson Odesola, who was the Guest Minister, gave a brief exhortation on repossessing one’s mandate to become a champion with hundreds accepting Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour.

Ace American gospel singer, Don Moen, ministered virtually from the United States with his inspirational and infectious evergreen vibes.

Thousands of worshippers from across all denominations and religion had their fill of singing, dance, jumping, howling, and refreshment at the open field of Urhobo College amidst water-tight security.

Perhaps, to usually make a striking difference between the Holy Spirit-led, rain-free concert and others, no report of violence or phone theft, which usually characterise such overnight events, was recorded throughout the well-attended event.

In essence, the praise concert sailed from the electrifying and frenetic performance of Bukola Bekes, Micah Stampley and Tim Godfrey to the evangelistic ministration of Tope Alabi, the soul lifting vibes of Sinach, inspirational mien of Frank Edwards, beautiful rendition from legendary saxophonist, Kunle Ajayi; the prophetic fire of Dunsin Oyekan; the theatrical and scripture-laden music of Bidemi Olaoba; the dramatic fluidity of BeeJay Sax; the heavenly sonority of Mercy Chinwe and the creative admixture of the prophetic and the apostolic literally brought the heavens down in communion with mortals in their thousands.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…