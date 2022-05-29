Don Jazzy’s text on Christmas Day shocked me —Boy Spyce

Upcoming musician, Boy Spyce (Ugbekile David Osameke) dropped his first offering, Boyspyce EP, in April. The artiste on the Mavin Records label talks about the album, his aspirations and life with Mavin Records in this interview. Excerpts:

Congrats on the release of the Boy Spyce EP. Did you ever think it would happen?

I feel great and blessed because I›ve been looking forward to it since I was in the Mavin Records Academy. That›s 2020. I›ve been working for two years under Mavin, so I feel blessed and grateful that I finally put out my EP.

What sort of feedback have you been receiving about the EP?

One of the most frequent feedback I›ve been getting is for ‹Dreams›. People have told me that they love the song›s storyline, and they ask me if it›s an actual life experience. I›ve been getting many good messages about my song writing skills and the melodies. I have been getting excellent feedback from fans and peers in the industry.





How did you come by Mavin Records? How did you join the organization?

It happened in 2019. I got a text message from Don Jazzy on Christmas day. I posted a freestyle on my Instagram a few days previously. So I just got a text from him saying bad boy on Christmas morning. I was so surprised and shocked that he messaged me. I linked up with him at the studio in January 2020. I joined the Academy; I started recording songs and building myself

Did you ever think that opportunity would come?

Yes, but I didn›t know it would come from him. I always knew that I would have the opportunity one day, but I did not know when and how it would happen.

Tell me about your time at the Academy. Intensive, enjoyable? How was it?

I was in the Academy for two years. I will say it was a mixture of the two. It was intense; I had fun making music. I learned a lot of things about music, being an artist, keeping relationships and a lot about coming into the music business. Though sometimes I got tired and felt like I have been recording since and I›ve not released anything, I just tried to remind myself that good things don›t come easy. I should put my head down and learn everything to better myself and be the best. So, I just kept motivating myself to continue and not stop.

Quickly run me through how you came by music. Why do you feel it was better than Medicine you initially aspired to study?

I used to watch my stepbrother write and compose songs and go to the studio to make music. That was when I got interested. I like that someone could sit down and create a melody, write it down, go to the studio, and have beautiful music. I felt inspired by that, and that was when I started writing my songs. I went to boarding school, and I was usually timid. I kept my talents to myself until when my classmates went to tell a teacher in the school about me; that a boy in their class could sing.

So, the teacher asked me to sing to the whole school one day, about 2000 students. That was when I knew that I was going to make music because I was not expecting the reaction I got from the school. The principal, teachers, seniors, and everybody were amazed by the music, so that was the moment I knew that I would be an artiste. This was what I was going to do. Since then, I started killing that fright in me, showing my talent. I am grateful that the school allowed me to represent them at competitions. That built my confidence.

What is the next step now that you released the EP?

I would say it is all in God›s hands, but I have so much in store for my fans and everybody. I have so much music coming, a video from one of the songs on my EP. I hope to let the universe do its work. I believe in the universe›s energy, and I am grateful that many people connect to my music. I am praying that the universe works in my favour because I have dreams of being a global superstar and will get there step by step.

Is it music full blast for you, or are you still going to the university? What is precisely your plan, education-wise?

I will use music as the stepping stone to my other goals and aspirations. I see myself as not just an artiste but as an artist, entertainer, fashion model and actor. There are so many industries I want to tap into step by step, and I plan to enrol in an online university this year to study music.

