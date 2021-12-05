Don Jazzy raises the bar at Beatz Awards, gives out N2m

Mavin Records Chief Executive Officer, Don Jazzy left the organisers and guests at the just concluded sixth edition of the Beatz award in awe after he presented the sum of two million to two producers at the award ceremony.

The ace producer who took to the stage to present the award ’Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer of the Year’ which was created for him added a twist by giving out two million Naira instead of the initial promise of one million Naira.

This, however, was because his in-house producer Alexandre Uwaifo, popularly known as Andre Vibez emerged as the winner of the category, Don Jazzy then gave another million to the runner-up of the category which was focus dance beat creator Ajimovoix drums.

Andre Vibez for his work on Ladipoe’s ‘Feelings’ became the first producer to win the newly revamped category recently adopted by Don Jazzy. Formerly known as New Discovery Producer of the Year, it recognizes producers with significant impact in their debut year.

Speaking with The Nation in an interview, Andre Vibez said “I feel great, I feel honored, I feel like all my hard work has started to pay off, and I’m also grateful for the nomination from the Beatz awards organisers. And then it validates everything I’ve been doing for so long”.

The Beatz award also presented a special recognition award to Seyi Tinubu, Kaffy and Nigerian Singer Harrison Tare Okiri, aka Harrysong who graced the stage with a medley performance of some of his biggest hits. Subsequently, May D and Femi Leye charged the atmosphere with powerful medleys, too. Other performers include Seaman, Breakfr33, Famous to mention a few.

In the On-Air personality category, Rhythm FM’s Quincy Jonze snagged a landed property courtesy of Pazino Homes and Gardens after she picked up the award for OAP of the Year; Rexxie won Producer of the Year for the self-produced ‘KPK’ and Dindu scooped the award for Best Visual Director for his visual piece ‘Big Thug Boys’.

The disc jockey category saw DJ Lambo and DJ Spinall receive accolades in the female and male Best DJ categories respectively, while Don Flexx received the award for Choreographer of the year.

