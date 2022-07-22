Don Jazzy loses mother to cancer

Don Jazzy, Nigerian singer and producer, whose real name is Michael Collins Ajereh, has lost his mother, Mrs Ajereh, to cancer.

The Marvin boss, who described his late mother as his backbone and supporter, shared the sad development with his fans on his Facebook page.

“I lost my sweet mother this morning. The matriarch of our family. My supporter and backbone @indianpicolo.

“I am beyond devastated. I have never felt pain like this in my life but I am consoled by the good life she lived. She was loved by everyone that ever met her,” he wrote.

While revealing the cause of her death as cancer, Don Jazzy eulogized his mother for being strong even while she was battling the deadly disease.

“She was so strong till the last minute for us even while she battled with cancer. “

He, however, urged his fans to join his family in prayers during this tough phase of their lives.

“I have never typed a more difficult caption in my life. Please pray for our mum’s soul to rest in peace and for strength for my dad, my siblings, her grandchildren, and our entire family to bear this loss.”

Mrs Ajereh was a fashion and entertainment entrepreneur during her lifetime.

