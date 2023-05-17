Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University (IUO), Okada in Edo State, Professor Lawrence Ezemonye, has hinged innovation research as the bedrock of the nation’s economic growth.

Ezemonye made the remarks at the university’s Innovation Day ceremony with the theme “Innovation: The driver of national development,” held at the institution in Okada.

He said that innovation paves the way for meritorious system, governance and placement.

He further said that innovation and transformational research are curiosity-led syndrome aimed at keeping abreast with the emergent trends and practices in the society.

The vice chancellor noted that collaboration, ideation, implementation and value creation which are key elements of innovation are embedded in the approved research policy of the university.

While noting that the institution’s research emphasis has been on breakthrough and disruptive innovation, he posited that Innovation Day is geared towards showcasing the research and innovation adventures of the university to the public.

Ezemonye stated that the university’s innovation day, which is part of activities lined up for the school’s Founder Day, was a deliberate effort to recognise the relationship between innovation and research excellence underpinning the founding of the university that are crucial for national development.

“IUO innovation day provides a platform for corporate bodies and individuals to exhibit their products and innovations to the audience.

“It is our expectation that their participation will culminate in the establishment of mutually benefiting partnership in the areas of scholarship and research excellence while promoting industry-academia engagement.

“To fully accomplish the vision of innovation, the University Council, in November 2022 approved the establishment of the Directorate of Research, Innovation and Grants charged with the responsibility of coordinating and collating research activities in the university and sourcing grants locally and internationally for the academic staff,” he said.

On his part, the guest speaker at the ceremony, Akaehomen Ibhadode opined that innovation is key to national development, adding that countries that are highly innovative are expected to have good development indices.





Ibhadode, who is the immediate past vice chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum, Effurun, Delta State, described Nigeria as a “sleeping giant” whose research activities are uncoordinated and not directed at national development plans.

He suggested that for the country to move forward developmentally, researches in Nigeria should be geared towards solving practical problems that can increase the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP).

High point of the ceremony was the exhibition of some innovations by staff of the university ranging from gasification plant, multipurpose solid waste shredding machine, hybrid farm produce, drying machine and grass cutting machine, solar energy powered electrical bulbs.

