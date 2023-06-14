The outgoing Dean of the School of Postgraduate Studies, University of Benin (UNIBEN), Professor Felix Ebhodaghe Okieimen, on Wednesday, called on the government to pay more attention to the welfare of teachers, especially Chemistry teachers, as done in Germany, where teachers are paid higher salaries.

Professor Okeimen made the call while addressing the press at the party held in the Department of Chemistry of the university by his colleagues to honour him on his retirement, reiterating that Chemistry remained the epicentre of everything. He, however, lamented that the government had neglected the discipline.

“Everything revolves around Chemistry. But why is it not occupying the space of opportunities in this country as it is in America? Nigeria is not a knowledge-driven society. We don’t like people with knowledge. Even those that have practically demonstrable knowledge are being messed up by the leadership of this country.

“It appears that this country hates people that have knowledge. Once you’re knowledgeable, they bring you down. In Germany, teachers are paid the highest salary. Without teachers, we won’t be where we are. So, why not give them their due respect? Why are teachers relegated to the background? Why are they considered the poverty index of this country?

“We are all beneficiaries of the teachers’ input. They deserve our respect. Teachers in Nigeria should earn high salaries like in Germany. So that the best can teach our children.” The retiring university don stressed.

On the recent policies of some state governments to reduce the number of days in a week that pupils attend school because of the bite on the economy due to the removal of oil subsidy, Okieimen queried why the affected state governments would make education to be less important by the policy.

“Why putting education less important? If health workers must come to work everyday, why will teachers be told to abandon their pupils for two days of the week? It just shows the mindset of the ruling class about the value they placed on education generally. It should be the other way round.” He submitted.

According to him, Chemistry is the cornerstone of science. “God gave the power to recreate to Chemists. They can change one thing to the other.”

The university don submitted further that “free education in public schools is a fraud considering that the majority of pupils attend private schools.”

“If you say you have free education for public schools, for who? For the minority of the pupils? Is that free education? We are not doing education good service by the leadership. It is only right that teachers, especially Chemistry teachers, should be given their right of place in the scheme of things.”

“You want to talk about Nigeria’s content development. You want to make things in Nigeria, and you don’t think Chemistry; you are going to waste time. It is going to be like a pyramid standing on its apex. It is not going to be stable. It is only a short while before the pyramid will tumble and fall back to the status quo. They have pushed Chemistry aside.” He bemoaned, just as he advocated for better funding of universities as the only solution to the myriad of problems bedeviling tertiary education in the country.





