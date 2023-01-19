Don counsels youths at NACOMYO’s da’wah retreat

NIGERIAN youths have again been implored to take advantage of the various empowerment programmes of governments at all levels as part of measures to rid the country of crime and its tendencies.

A former Dean of the Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Professor Afis Oladosu, gave this charge last weekend in Abeokuta, Ogun State, in a keynote address at the opening of the seventh da’wah retreat of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO), Southern Zone.

Speaking on the theme ‘Towards a New Nigeria: Youth on Call’, Oladosu identified lack of knowledge of Allah, poor parenting, conventional and the new media and materialism as the bane of the society.

He listed spirituality, capacity and opportunity as the three pillars on which success in life rests.

The don advised youths to give positive meanings and directions to their lives through correct appraisal and problem-solving ventures.

In an address, the zonal chairman of NACOMYO, Imam Idris Yusuf, commended the Ogun State government for the approval of the use of hijabs in public schools and for its youth empowerment programmes.

“The apex Muslim youth body (NACOMYO) is grateful to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the one-week extension of the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCS), while we call on our brethren to take active part in the forthcoming polls,” Yusuf added.

He demanded that the fundamental rights of Muslims to freedom of worship as enshrined in the constitution should be respected by all and called for fairness in appointments into government on the basis of religion.

In a remark, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, underscored the significance of collaboration between the government and the youth and gave the assurance that the government will continue to be fair to all religious groups in its decisions.

The governor was represented by his consultant on Islamic affairs, Sheikh Isqeel Kolawole Lawal (a.k.a. Sugar).





About 250 delegates who attended the retreat prayed for a peaceful political transition and the emergence of credible leaders that will add value to the lives of the citizenry.