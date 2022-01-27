Don charges govts on proper funding of education sector to stem youth restiveness

A professor of Sociology at the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Taiwo Edun, has urged the Federal Government (FG) to have a rethink over poor funding of the education sector so as to address the challenge of youth restiveness and other social vices.

Edun gave the advice while delivering the 101st inaugural lecture of the state-owned institution, saying that “doom awaits the country if the government fails to address the problems of banditry, kidnapping, and the menace of Boko Haram insurgency or adequately fund the education industry.”

The don, in his lecture titled, ‘Rethinking Education for Gainful Youths Employment in Nigeria: A Sociological Imagination,’ said that the current university system is not adding values to the youths as a result of poor funding.

He emphasised the need for governments at all levels to commit huge resources to the educational sector in order to change the orientation of the youth towards patriotism and other responsible behaviours.

Professor Edun also called for the review of Nigeria’s education policy such that entrepreneurship tutoring could focus more on self-discovery.

He stated that the teaching of entrepreneurship should be reviewed across all levels of the nation’s education system.

He argued that doing so would turn the fortunes of the country around and towards economic prosperity, despite the threat of an imminent collapse of the nation’s economy.

He opined that self-discovery should be given a notable recognition in the education curriculum.

According to him, “the goal of entrepreneurship education at the university level should not be to turn graduates to artisans, but to stimulate their creativity and innovative competence to generate fresh ideas and develop prototypes for artisans to duplicate.”

Edun added that the government should endeavour to make available the critical infrastructure as well as redesign fiscal and monetary policies.