Don cautions against consumption of leafy vegetables grown by chemical fertilisers

A Professor of Nutritional Toxicology at the Ibrahim BadamasiBabangida University, Lapai (IBBUL), Amanabo Musa, has cautioned against the consumption of vegetables grown by synthetic and chemical fertilisers.

This was against the backdrop of the continued recommendation by the World Health Organisation (WHO) of daily intake of vegetables to improve nutritional health.

He gave the advice while presenting the 16th Inaugural Lecture series of the university at the main campus, in Lapai Local Government Area of the state.

Professor Musa, who spoke on “Anti-Nutrients and Toxic Constituents of Leafy Vegetables: Obstacles to Harnessing their Full Nutritional and Health-enhancing Potentials”, pointed out that the use of chemical and synthetic fertilisers in the growing of leafy vegetables increases the formation of anti-nutrients and toxic substances, which reduces the nutritional quality and acceptability.

He stressed that where possible, the use of nitrogen fertiliser or any synthetic fertiliser should be avoided in the growth of leafy vegetables.

The Professor advised on the use of organic fertiliser in view of the fact that it decreases the accumulation of plant toxins, while increasing the concentration of most of the mineral elements and antioxidants.

He also recommended the need to avoid the consumption of leafy vegetables during reproductive phase; adding that negative health effects associated with high intake of plants toxins in vegetables could be reduced to minimal level by ensuring their cooking or sun drying.

The don also underscored the need for strong linkages between research output in Nigerian universities and relevant industries for the benefit of the nation at large.

Giving his goodwill message, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council, General Idris Garba (rtd), commended the university for holding onto the intellectual tradition of knowledge sharing between the gown and the town.

The Pro-Chancellor, who was represented by a ranking council member, Professor Muhammad Nuhu Bashir, also appreciated the efforts of the lecturer for sharing his research exploits with the university and the general public.

He urged the university management to sustain the tempo and also encourage other scholarly activities in the university.

Also, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu who was also the Chairman of the occasion, in his address, disclosed that the research team of the university is already working on the use of Nigerian vegetables as pure potency for the treatment of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vice-Chancellor applauded the lecturer for taking the challenge of proving his intellectual abilities in his chosen field to contribute to the research world.

