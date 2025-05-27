Don advocates health policy reforms, early diagnosis to combat heart diseases

Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Adeseye Akintunde, has advocated early diagnosis and comprehensive national policy reforms to address the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) across sub-Saharan Africa.

Akintunde made the call while delivering the 64th inaugural lecture of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

In his lecture titled ‘The Heart and its Venomous Whispers of Disorders’, Akintunde said cardiovascular diseases were the leading cause of death globally, demanding interprofessional collaboration for better public health outcomes.

He warned of the increasing toll of heart-related ailments in sub-Saharan Africa, blaming urbanisation, obesity and sedentary lifestyles for surges in hypertension, stroke and heart failure cases.

Akintunde emphasised the importance of awareness, lifestyle changes and the mantra “know your numbers” to help prevent cardiovascular diseases in rapidly developing African societies.

He encouraged Nigerians to regularly monitor blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and weight toward preventing cardiovascular emergencies and promoting healthier living.

An Ogbomoso indigene, Akintunde earned his MBChB from Obafemi Awolowo University in 2003 and became LAUTECH’s first-ever professor from the Department of Medicine in 2020.

His achievements span research, community service, and training, including leading the Africa School of Hypertension and mentoring dozens of medical professionals as well as 84 trained non-health workers.

From hawking èkuru as a child to global recognition, his journey reflected the power of resilience, education and faith to transcend humble beginnings and shape great destinies.

“Grace, grit, and gratitude define my journey. When the heart beats with purpose, greatness is achievable,” Akintunde told an inspired audience during the emotional conclusion of his lecture.

The event, which also featured free medical screenings for blood pressure and sugar, was witnessed by academics, students and members of the university community.

