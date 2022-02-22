Don, 4 others arraigned over forgery of chieftaincy documents, constitution

By Sunday Ejike - Abuja
A Don, Professor Obiajulu Obikeze and four others were on Tuesday, arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja by the Federal government over forgery allegations.

The defendants who pleaded not guilty to the 11- count charge were however allowed to continue to enjoy the administrative bail granted to them by the police.

But, the prosecution counsel, Celestine Odu prayed the court for the defendants to be remanded in custody pending their formal bail applications.

The defendants who were represented by their lawyer, K.C. Nwufo (SAN) are Obikeze, Dr Raymond Ofor, Chief Ezue, Sir Amobi Nwafor and Okafor Bethram IK are 1st to 5th defendants respectively.

In the charge numbered: FHC/ABJ/CR/184/2021, the defendants were alleged to have committed the offence around January 15, 2019, at Awa, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra.

In count one, the five defendants and others, now at large were alleged to have conspired to commit forgery offence contrary to Section 3(6) and punishable under Section 1(2) (c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17 Laws of Nigeria, 2010.

While count two accused them of uttering forged documents, count three accused them of making a forged letter to the Special Adviser to the Governor of Anambra state on Chieftaincy and Towns Union Matters titled, “Submission of Awa Chieftaincy Constitution,” knowing it to be false, with the intent that it may be acted upon as genuine at the Government House, Awka, Anambra State.

The count said this is to the detriment of the people of Umu-Nzekwe as well as Ezeani Families of Awa, and also that the Special Adviser may, in the belief that it is genuine be induced to treat the said letter, an offence punishable under the law.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the matter to March 23 to 25, 2022 for trial.

