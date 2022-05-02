Domino to grow outlets to 80 by December

IN a bid to further expand its business frontiers and bring its offerings closer to more Nigerians, the management of Eat ‘N’ Go, owners of Domino Pizza’s has announced plans by the company to grow its outlets to 80, by December, this year, nationwide.

The pizza chain presently has 72 outlets across the country.

Disclosing this in Lagos, while launching the company’s latest offering, the 20-minutes- delivery- guaranteed service, the company’s Group Managing Director and CEO, Patrick McMichael stated that one of the key objectives of the company is to continue to bring pizza closer to Nigerians and continually enrich their ‘pizza’ experience.

He explained that the 20- minutes- delivery- guaranteed service, is aimed at ensuring that pizzas are delivered to customers at a latest time of 20 minutes, on request.

Patrick described the service as part of the company’s vision of bringing hot and fresh meals to i’s teeming customers nationwide.

According to him, prior to the announcement, the service had been tested in the past three months to enable the company smoothen the rough edges.





“Before this announcement, for the past three months, we had been putting to test the 20 minutes max delivery time and we achieved an average delivery time of 16 minutes,” he said.

Speaking on the new service, the Group Marketing Director, Domino’s Pizza Nigeria, Mr. Ilyas Kazeem, stated that the company will continue to invest in technology to enable it serve its consumers effectively.