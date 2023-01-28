Dominican varsity students urged to embrace skill acquisition

“We must develop strong and positive character and behaviours, bridge all existensial gaps”

Newly admitted undergraduates of Dominican University, Ibadan, have been called upon to embrace skill acquisition to complement the degree they are going to obtain at the University.

The charge was given by the Director-Genera/Chief Executive, Nigeria Film Corporation, Jos, Plateau State, Dr Chidia Maduekwe, while featuring as the matriculation lecturer, during the 6th matriculation ceremony of the University held on Friday.

Speaking on the topic:’Character And Learning:The Imperative For An Entrepreneural society’, Maduekwe noted that creative and innovative entrepreneurship revolves around personal growth, self-knowledge and the acquisition of new abilities.

“This is what you are being offered today. For Nigeria’s rapid development to happen, which you and I desire, we must embrace the concept of creative and innovative entrepreneurship training and capacity building.

“We must develop strong and positive character and behaviours, bridge all existensial gaps, widen support structures that promote entrepreneurship right from personal right choices we have to make to the levels of institutional engagements, policy framdeworks, implementation, including the provision of appropriate incentives.”

Maduekwe, also advised the newly matriculated to explore numerous opportunities abound in the creative industry, adding that white collar jobs are not really available after graduation.

He urged the students to shun all acts capable of distraction and concentrate fully on their academic activities. Maduekwe noted that only this can guarantee them of graduating with good grades.

While addressing the new students, Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Hyginus Ekwuazi, told the students to be of good conduct while on campus, saying that the University has zero tolerance for misconduct of any form from students.

He stated that the school authority will not hesitate to dish out necessary sanction to any student found wanting.