Domestication of Child Rights Act, New Year gift to Borno children ― Save The Children

Country Director, Save the Child International (SCI), Mercy Gichuhi, has described the domestication of the Child Rights Act in Borno State, as a gift to the Borno child.

Governor Babagana Zulum had on Monday, January 10, 2022, assented to the Child Rights Bill, to become the Child Rights Act for the protection of vulnerable children in the state.

Gichuchi said: “The passage of the law is a new year gift to the children of Borno State. Good governance is about listening to the voices of the most vulnerable – the children, who have been crying over the years for their lives to be protected.”

Gichuchi said this in a statement signed by the Media and Communication Manager, Save the Children International Nigeria, Kunle Olawoyin.

The statement read in part: “There is no gainsaying the fact that this singular effort of the Borno State government led by the governor and the progressive thinking of the members of the Borno State House of Assembly, will go a long way, in reducing issues that are inimical to the development of the children of the state. We can only call for a thorough implementation of the law.

“Over a decade, SCI has been leading advocacy towards the domestication of the Child Rights Act in Borno State alongside partner organizations, CSOs, child champions, communities, religious and traditional leaders, and in the last couple of years in with the Borno State Children’s parliament.

“SCI is glad to see the role that children played in the process leading up to the passing of this bill into law.

“This demonstrates the impact and effectiveness of child-led advocacies. SCI Nigeria will continue its collaboration and partnership in the implementation of this law.”

The statement said that the law announced a new dawn for children in Borno State, northeast Nigeria.

