Domestic worker allegedly conspires with neighbour to rob Japanese boss of N2.7m

The police in Lagos have arrested a 50-year-old domestic worker of a Japanese expatriate who allegedly conspired with a neighbour to rob him at his Ikoyi, Lagos home.

The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed this on Thursday in a statement signed by him and made to the Nigerian Tribune on Thursday.

Ajisebutu said “Detectives at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, have apprehended a domestic worker who conspired with one other to rob his employer, Yasushi Murata, a Japanese, and an expatriate employee of Honda Automobile West Africa Ltd but resident at Chris Ali Street, Abacha Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

“On 1st February, 2022 at about 2300hrs, the duo of Sossougueto Theodore, 50, a domestic worker to the victim, and Oluwasegun Olusoji, a neighbour, 35, conspired together and broke into the victim’s residence and forced him to transfer the sum of one million naira into the bank account of Oluwasegun Olusoji.”

Ajisebutu also said “After, torturing and violently assaulting the victim, the robbers who were masked, armed with a gun, and an axe, made away with his ATM card after coercing him to disclose his PIN.”

Ajisebutu also stated that “A few days after the robbery, the suspects using the ATM, unlawfully and fraudulently withdrew the sum of one million, seven hundred and twenty-nine thousand, eight hundred and fifty naira, making a total of two million, seven hundred and twenty-nine thousand, eight hundred and fifty naira (N2,729,850.00) stolen from the victim’s bank account without authorization.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The suspects feared for their arrest and in order to cover up the criminal act, threatened to kill the victim if he failed to leave the country or ever disclosed what happened to anyone.”

The police added that “Unperturbed by the threat but pained by the injuries sustained, the victim after recovering from the trauma, reported the robbery through a petition to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.

“Consequent upon the receipt of the petition, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Adegoke Fayoade, immediately assigned seasoned detectives to investigate the incident.”

The Lagos police also stated that “Painstaking investigation led to the arrest of the perpetrators. Upon interrogation, a member of the two-man armed robbery gang, Oluwasegun Olusoji, confessed to the crime and gave a vivid account of how the operation was jointly carried out.

“Following the conclusion of the investigation, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the case should be charged to court.”

The CP, however, admonished employers to always carry out a thorough background check on their domestic staff before employing them and be wary of criminal neighbours.