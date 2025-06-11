Domestic sources drive $5.96bn inflows into Nigeria’s FX market in May 2025 —FMDQ

Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) recorded total inflows of $5.96 billion in May 2025—a significant 62 per cent increase from $3.67 billion in April—signaling renewed investor confidence and the growing strength of domestic financial activity.

According to data from the Financial Markets Dealers Quotations (FMDQ), domestic sources accounted for a commanding 83.2 per cent of the total inflows, amounting to $4.96 billion, up 64.2 per cent from $3.02 billion in April. This marks a strong shift toward local capital playing a more dominant role in the FX landscape.

The exporters-importers (I&E) window was the main driver of domestic inflows, with volumes skyrocketing from $655.7 million in April to $3.11 billion in May. This dramatic growth reflects stronger trade activity and higher foreign exchange earnings, particularly from the oil and gas sector, which remains the backbone of Nigeria’s export economy.

Non-bank corporates also contributed, with inflows rising from $1 billion to $1.11 billion. Individual participation showed notable growth as well, with inflows surging from $15.1 million to $91.4 million—highlighting increased retail engagement in the formal FX market.

Conversely, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) inflows dropped significantly, falling from $1.35 billion in April to $649.8 million in May. Analysts attributed this to the CBN’s strategic pivot toward a more market-driven FX regime, reducing direct intervention to encourage private sector-led liquidity.

Foreign inflows made up 16.8 percent of May’s total, increasing by 51.7 percent to $997.6 million—the highest in three months. The uptick was largely fueled by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), whose contributions jumped by 61.3 percent to $880.8 million, reflecting revived interest in Nigerian government securities and equities following key policy reforms.

Inflows from foreign corporates rose 10 per cent to $83.9 million, indicating steady confidence from non-portfolio investors. However, foreign direct investment (FDI) dipped 6.3 percent to $32.9 million, suggesting ongoing investor caution around long-term commitments amid global uncertainties.

The surge in total FX inflows comes at a pivotal time, as Nigeria continues to tackle longstanding liquidity constraints.

Reforms by the CBN—particularly the unification of exchange rates and liberalization of the FX market—are beginning to pay off, with positive implications for the naira and foreign reserves, which stood at $35.2 billion as of May 2025.

Increased participation by individual and institutional investors alike underscores growing financial inclusion and a shift away from informal currency channels. This aligns with the CBN’s digitalization drive, aimed at increasing transparency and reducing speculation.

While the sharp rise in portfolio inflows and export earnings is a positive development, sustaining momentum will require resolving deeper structural issues. The decline in FDI highlights persistent concerns around policy consistency, infrastructure gaps, and ease of doing business—factors critical to attracting long-term capital, particularly in sectors like manufacturing and agriculture.

Nigeria remains an attractive destination for yield-seeking investors, especially amid low interest rates in developed markets. However, competition is intensifying from other African economies such as Kenya and Ghana, which are also opening up their financial systems.

May’s $5.96 billion FX inflow represents a milestone for Nigeria, reaffirming the resilience of its financial markets and the effectiveness of ongoing reforms. Going forward, deepening structural reforms and strengthening investor confidence will be essential to sustain this upward trajectory and secure long-term economic growth.

