The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has lauded the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo for suspending every activity related to the operationalisation of Nigeria Air.

Spokesman for the airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo made this known in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

Tribune Online recalls that the minister on Thursday, said all activities of Nigeria Air and concession were suspended until he briefed President Bola Tinubu about them.

Okonkwo who doubles as the Chairman of United Airlines, said by the action, the minister had displayed rare courage and great patriotism to save Nigeria from further embarrassment in the aviation world.

The spokesperson stated that the proposal was poorly thought through and lacked even a minimal amount of openness, as was clear to everyone who had followed events around the Nigeria Air project during the last administration.

“It was therefore, no surprise that the House of Representatives Committees on Aviation which investigated the process and purported launch of Nigeria Air on Friday, June 2, 2023, described it as a fraud

“It remains a puzzle to Nigerians why the processes of actualising such a major national project was shrouded in almost utter secrecy until the end of the last government.

“However, we remain confident that by suspending the Nigeria Air project to allow for a thorough review, the new aviation minister will put things right and help restore Nigeria’s image in the global aviation family.

“AON continues to believe that it is not right to float a national carrier on the terms set out by the immediate past aviation minister.

“This is because the process will undermine, even destroy, the aviation sector in Nigeria with Ethiopian Airlines waiting on the wings for total takeover,” he said.

Okonkwo said the airlines had no doubt that the new aviation minister had the right vision for the development of the sector which was driven by public interest considerations for the good of Nigerians.





He reiterated AON’s commendation to the minister for the great leadership he had shown early in his tenure and pledged their unalloyed support in his quest to reform the aviation sector.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE