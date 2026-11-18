Domestic carrier United Nigeria Airlines has concluded plans to begin scheduled flight operations linking Jos, the Plateau State capital, with Lagos, Kano and Owerri, giving residents of the state three new connections.

According to the airline, the operations will start on November 24, and tickets are already available for purchase.

The Lagos–Jos–Lagos operations will be the most frequent of the three, with four flights each week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The Jos–Kano–Jos route will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, while the Jos–Owerri–Jos route will also run twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Because the Owerri airport is currently closed, the first Jos–Owerri flight will depart on Sunday, November 29, 2026, five days after the general start date.

On Monday, November 9, the Plateau State Government and United Nigeria Airlines signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the office of the Commissioner for Transport, Jatau Gyang, in Jos. Under the agreement, United Nigeria Airlines will introduce scheduled flights on two routes the state had not previously been served on: Jos–Kano in the North-West and Jos–Owerri in the South-East.

Speaking after the signing, Gyang said the partnership forms part of the state’s broader effort to position Plateau as a leading destination for investment, tourism, commerce and economic opportunity. He thanked the airline’s management for their confidence in the state’s vision.

The commissioner said the Jos–Owerri route would make it easier for residents of Plateau and neighbouring states to reach the South-East and South-South, supporting trade, investment, tourism and social exchange in those regions.

He said the Jos–Kano route would deepen Plateau’s ties with the North-West, which he described as home to some of the country’s major commercial and industrial centres, and said it offers significant opportunities for business partnerships and trade.

Responding on behalf of United Nigeria Airlines, Managing Director, Mazi Osita Okonkwo, said the agreement stands out because it connects the South-East, South-West and North-Central zones.

He described Plateau as a special and strategic state and said the airline intends to meet the standard of service for which it is known.

Okonkwo also thanked Governor Caleb Mutfwang for his vision and strategic direction, and commended the commissioner for his efforts in bringing the deal to completion.

“Passengers can book tickets through United Nigeria Airlines’ website, its mobile app, or accredited travel agents”, the airline advised.