The Domak Group International in partnership with the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has unveiled plans to organise a nationwide entrepreneurship summit for students in tertiary institutions.

The Chairman/President of Domak Group, Dr. Kingsley Mike Azonobi, at a press briefing in Abuja explained that Domak Entrepreneurship Summit (DES), 2023 is an initiative that is created by Domak Group International in partnership with all Nigerian students under the organization of their respective umbrella bodies such as NANS, the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), the National Association of Nigeria Colleges of Education Students (NANCES), and all other students bodies across the country and formally organized and duly recognized by the government.

He further disclosed the summit is a project that is aimed at empowering the Nigerian students to enable them secure their future.

According to him, “it is like the foundation upon which every student can advance the course of his life while going through the turbulent period of school life and even afterwards when introduced into the labour market.

“This is a Summit which will invariably equip the Nigerian student to acquire and own the requisite knowledge, training, exposure, platform, and asset that would give him the capacity to face life frontally and achieve his dream in life.”

Speaking further, he noted with dismay that Nigeria churns out of Universities, Polytechnics, Monotechnics, Colleges of Educational, and other educational institutions about 1.5 million graduates every year.

“More often than not, these young people pass through very horrible experiences during their period in school. At the end of paying such huge sacrifice, the government ‘’rewards’’ them by gifting them a paper, a mere paper I would say which we all refer to as a Bsc. Certificate. Then they are branded a new status in society referred to as ‘’Graduates’’.

“A status defined by our society which all things being equal is supposed to give to one that is seen or said to have traversed through school a bearing or footing in life.

He pointed out that from the records, it can be seen that about 92% of total crimes committed in Nigeria are caused by the youth.

“The reason for such negative staggering data is not fetched; with the uncertainty, and the loss of identity, crime is seen by the Nigerian youth as the only way to self-discovery and actualization of purpose.”

“This misconception has eaten into the fabrics of our nation though the emergence of many vices today in Nigeria.”

He therefore said it is the fusion of the appraisal of all these factors as highlighted, and the innate burning desire to bring change in Nigeria’s checkered history that gave birth to this legacy project: Domak Entrepreneurship Summit (DES), 2023.

Also, the Executive Director of Domak Entrepreneurship, Dr Hillary Emoh, said the DOMAK Entrepreneurship Summit seeks to address the issues bordering on self-employment, helping start-ups and small business owners.

“The goal is to establish and develop the mindset of all the young people that are willing to shape their future with their hands. The summit will focus on helping young people with the ability to work easily on their own pace, scheduled, and location.”

“The opportunities that the DOMAK Summit brings is the ability to navigate through the marketing space using unique strategies.”

“What are the goals of the summit, and the activities that will be implemented toward those goals?, he queried.

He however said there’s a statistic going around that 90% of startups fail as added that the reasons behind these failures vary from an under-developed entrepreneurial skill set, to a lack of business acumen, to flawed execution.

“Entrepreneurship education takes many forms, but the aims and objectives of the DOMAK entrepreneurship summit is focused on self-development.” He added.

Meanwhile, the President of NANS, Comrade Usman Umar in his remarks said the Association will mobilise students from all regions of Nigeria for them to enjoy the benefits of the summit.

“This is a welcome development and all the student association bodies will throw their weight behind the planned summit to make sure it is successful.” H said.

