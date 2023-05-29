Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed rude shock at the passing of the Founder of African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower, High Chief (Dr.) Raymond Dokpesi said that his exit had definitely created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

Dokpesi, a successful businessman and a strong member of PDP died on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Abuja after a brief illness.

PDP said this in its condolence message made available to newsmen by its spokesperson, Hon. Hakeem Amode, noting that the death of Dr Dokpesi at this time, when Nigeria was passing through its worst moment, was regrettable, “and he will surely be missed by all of us.”

“The death of the Founder of AIT and Raypower, High Chief (Dr.) Raymond Dokpesi got to us in the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a rude shock.

“We were amazed by the news of the death of the successful businessman and a strong member of our party, who died on Monday.

“His son, Raymond Dokpesi (Jnr), had said that the media mogul and politician passed on this morning in Abuja after a brief illness,” the party said.

Lagos PDP condoled family members, including his wives, children and relatives of the deceased media mogul and politician as well as the entire members of the party both in Edo State and Nigeria as a whole, praying to God to give both his family members and PDP members “the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

“The death of Dr Dokpesi has definitely created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill, but we are consoled by the fact that he left a good legacy as a committed member of the party.

“Our prayer is that God will give both his family members and members of the PDP the fortitude to bear this great loss,” PDP said.

“The death of Dr Dokpesi at this time, when our nation is passing through its worst moment, is regrettable, and he will surely be missed by all of us.

“We are now left with the memories of Dr Dokpesi, whose contributions to the development of our party are immeasurable.





“Those of us in the Lagos State chapter of the PDP will particularly miss him and we pray that God will grant him eternal rest,” it added.

